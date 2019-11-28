Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 45 Update – Deepika Das Has A Secret Task To Execute

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has an interesting day 45. The morning radio begins with welcoming back Chaitra Kottoor. The housemates are seen pulling a prank on Raksha Somashekhar. They convince her to take a dip in the pool for not following a rule. Everyone’s seen having a hearty laugh.

Soon, Bigg Boss gives Raksha a task where she is supposed to speak nonstop with the housemates, failing which, the contestant she’s speaking to will have to take a dip in the pool. The fun task is performed with mischief where Raksha is seen committing foul in order to send housemates into the pool.

Chaitra and Chandan Achar are seen advising Raksha and telling her to be very careful of other inmates. Chaitra says that she and Achar have been constantly targeted in the house. Kishen Bilagali follows up and is seen giving Raksha some more advice.

The third phase of the weekly luxury budget task 'Challata’ begins. The captain has to nominate three housemates who will each have to empty a box full of balls in the dedicated time window in order to earn luxury budget points. Harish Raj succeeds in earning some much-needed points for the house.

Deepika Das is assigned a special task by Bigg Boss. She needs to convince Shine Shetty to get rid of his beard. Doing so would earn give the house 300 luxury budget points. Deepika is seen successfully brainwashing Shine. He is later seen discussing the same with Vasuki Vaibhav. Shine says he’s planning on springing a surprise on Day 50 by shaving his beard.

An interesting task is assigned to the housemates. Everyone’s supposed to conceptualize and perform a 40 second commercial for the brand Lifebuoy. This is followed up by the fourth phase of the weekly luxury budget task. The following task involves all the contestants as they need to make a raft. This is supposed to be followed by each contestant crossing the pool in the makeshift raft. Shine is seen doing most of the heavy lifting while the house is successful in completing the task.

In another task, the female contestants have to arrange movie posters in the order of their release. The winner will get to go on a date with a bachelor male contestant of their choice. Priyanka is declared as the winner. She selects Shine as he did a lot of strenuous work during the task. The episode ends with the two of them having a good time. They perform on a romantic number while discussing their equations in the glasshouse.