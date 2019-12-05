Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 52 Update – Housemates Get Punished Due To Bhoomi Shetty’s Mistake

Day 52 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav discussing yesterday’s fight between Chandan Achar and Raju Talikote. They seem to be confused about Chandan’s mood swings and anger issues. On the other hand, Chandana Ananthakrishna dresses as a puppet and is seen entertaining the housemates during breakfast.

Bigg Boss announces the advantage task of the day. The house is currently divided as two teams for the weekly luxury budget task named 'Ashwamedha’ headed by Chandana and Priyanka, respectively. The winning team, in the advantage task, can choose one strong player from the opponent’s team. This contestant will not take part in the next phase of the luxury budget task. Chandana’s team wins the task and they choose Kishen Bilagali’s name from the opposite team.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the second phase of the luxury budget task named 'Beegada Aata’. The task requires each team to send one contestant at a time in order to solve a math puzzle and open the lock. In the first round, Bhoomi Shetty from Priyanka's team wins the task against Deepika Das. The remaining rounds of the game are declared as a draw by Bigg Boss as none of the contestants was able to solve the puzzle. Eventually, Priyanka’s team wins the task, thanks to Bhoomi’s performance.

But soon, there is some bad news handed out to the housemates. Bigg Boss informs that Bhoomi was seen speaking to a crew member despite strict instructions to the housemates against interacting with him. Hence, as per the rules of the no-tolerance week, Bigg Boss decides to punish the entire house by taking away the serving plates, bowls, and utensils in the house. Caption Raju is seen yelling at Bhoomi, which leaves her in tears. Vasuki is then seen consoling her.

Shine and Deepika are seen discussing the fact that Chandana is upset with them as she wasn’t selected for the physical task. The duo is of the opinion that they have to win the group task at any cost and looking at individual performances will be counterproductive.

Soon Bigg Boss provides the third phase of the luxury budget task. Both teams are supposed to form a circle and hold boxes. The team that manages to do so for the longest period of time would be declared the winner. The task goes on till the wee hours in the morning.

Finally, Chandana’s team wins the task and receives their first flag. With the 'Bhajarangi' (Chandana’s) team back in the game, it would be interesting to see who would eventually win the luxury budget task in the coming days.