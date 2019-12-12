Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 59 Update – Luxury Budget Task Takes An Ugly Turn In The House

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 house is currently divided between two teams for the weekly luxury budget task. The 'Bigg Boss Loka’ task has contestants split as 'Gandharvas’ (angels) and 'Rakshasas’ (demons) respectively. Each team needs to procure more 'Shakti yantras’ from the opposite team’s tree.

The episode begins with a major scuffle breaking out between Shine Shetty and Chandan Achar. The fight soon engulfs the entire house with both angels and demons trying to protect their respective trees with Shine accusing Chandan of strangling him.

Day two of the task begins with the 'Rakshasa’ team deciding to make their own breakfast. The house seems to be divided over the decision. Caption Chandana is seen mediating between the two teams to find common ground.

Kishen Bilagali is seen dirtying the house as it is the other team’s duty to clean according to the task. Chandan takes this to another level by littering garbage in the kitchen while the 'Gandharvas’ are cooking. Deepika Das is mighty pissed but is bound to be composed due to the task obligation. Chandan’s own team members Vasuki Vaibhav and Bhoomi Shetty are seen warning him from crossing the limits. Chandan is least bothered and sets off on a rampage, destroying the housemate’s personal belongings.

Bigg Boss assigns an advantage task where the contestants need to move metal bars successfully. The 'Gandharva’ team wins all the points and gains the advantage. Meanwhile, Caption and task moderator Chandana is seen getting sandwiched between both the teams. She advises the 'Rakshasas’ to stay away from strangling the opposite team members. They advise her to speak to the other team. The opposite team is seen accusing Chandana of being a biased moderator.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces the advantage gained by the 'Gandharvas’. Bigg Boss swaps the teams thus turning the equation of the game completely. The contestants are seen exchanging costumes. The former 'Gandharvas' are excited to be rakshasas in order to teach the opposite team members a lesson.

The new 'Rakshasas' rain havoc on the freshly minted angels. Deepika and Priyanka target Chandan for having gone through their personal belongings. Deepika empties his entire suitcase in the swimming pool. Shine is seen annoying Chaitra Kottoor. Soon the house erupts again, in the quest for the power chimes. This leads to nasty altercations between the housemates. Harish Raj loses his cool on Chandan and Vasuki. Raju Talikote gets badly injured during the task and is immediately rushed to the confession room for medical attention.

All in all, the weekly luxury budget task seems to be driving a personal wedge between the contestants. It will surely be interesting to witness the changing equations as the third phase of the task begins in the next episode.