Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 61 Written Update - Harish Raj Named Worst Performer Of The Week

Day 61 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with music and a message from Bigg Boss Radio. Deepika Das is seen discussing Chandan Achar’s extreme behavior. She says that Chandan is cleaning the entire house while his teammates have clearly abandoned him. But Deepika adds that Chandan’s ugly side trumps all the good that he has to offer. Raju Talikote is mightly upset with friend Priyanka’s behavior the 'Bigg Boss Loka' task. Bhoomi Shetty is in agreement with Raju.

Soon Bigg Boss announces that the weekly luxury budget task has officially come to an end. Shine Shetty and Deepika’s team win task as they managed to win the most 'Shakti Yantras'. With this, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to clean the entire house. All contestants are seen apologizing to one another post the conclusion of the task.

Kishen Bilagali expresses his displeasure over the destruction of his personal belongings during the task by Deepika, Priyanka, and team. Soon Bigg Boss announces a task called 'Bigg Boss Journey'. Since the housemates have successfully completed 60 days in the house, each contestant needs to name one 'Gandharva' and 'Rakshasa' in the house by giving out a golden heart and smearing black ink respectively.

Most housemates end up taking Kuri Prathap’s name for the golden heart. Most agree that he's behavior has been consistent in the house and he never gets personal with fellow housemates. On the other hand, most housemates name Harish Raj for the 'Rakshasa' tag. They claim that the actor passes personal comments while getting extremely aggressive on losing tasks.

Kishen continues to sulk over the misplacement of his personal belongings. He claims that they were expensive and the housemates have been very brash and destructive during the task. Raju Talikote is seen consoling him. Deepika and Shine are seen discussing the task. Deepika states that Priyanka targeted Kishen’s belongings with extra vigour over personal differences with him.

Soon Bigg Boss announces that the winning team along with caption Chandana Ananthakrishna had won 500 luxury budget points. Caption Chandana names Chaitra Kottoor as the best performer of the week. She states that Kottoor never once came out of character while playing both the 'Rakshasa' and 'Gandharva'. She names Harish Raj as the worst performer of the week for being a complete wet blanket and halting the task. She also sighted the destruction of his mic pouch as another reason.

The caption then nominates three contestants for next week’s nominations. She chooses Vasuki Vaibhav, Deepika and Kishen for the honour. As Harish heads to the Bigg Boss jail, a surprise visit by Bhoomi’s estranged family (uncle) leaves her in tears.