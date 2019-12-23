Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Day 71 Written Update - Harish Raj Is The New Captain Of The House

Day 71 on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 begins with a letter from Bigg Boss stating that Harish Raj and Kuri Prathap will have to take over the kitchen duties. It also states that no housemate can help or guide them with kitchen responsibilities. The duo commences their new duties and admits to having never stepped into the kitchen. The two of them are seen struggling in the kitchen which leads to some hilarious moments in the house.

Soon Bigg Boss announces that the nomination process would begin for the week. Most housemates end up taking Chaitra Kottoor, Shine Shetty and Harish’s name for their lackluster performance in last week’s task. They also happen to take Chandan Achar’s name for constantly fighting with someone for the other.

This is followed by the weekly captaincy task. The four nominees would have to hold a C shaped frame in one hand. The rules state that they cannot change hands or use any external support or help whatsoever. Kishen Bilagali is out as soon as the task commences for changing hands. Later, Bhoomi Shetty loses grip and bows out leaving Priyanka and Harish vying for the coveted prize. Priyanka asks Harish to let go but he doesn’t budge. After sometime Priyanka loses her grip while trying to defeat Harish.

The housemates are seen congratulating the new captain. He receives a sweet message from his wife and daughter which leaves him in tears. Bigg Boss then announces the nomination results and states that since the new captain has been nominated, Harish can choose to replace one housemate in his spot. He names Bhoomi as she wanted him evicted last week from the glasshouse.

Towards the evening, Bigg Boss announces that there are 10 boxes hidden in the house in various spots. The asks each housemate to find one each and move to the activity area. Soon everyone assembles with a box in their hand. Bigg Boss reveals that the following activity is being conducted to make two teams for tomorrow’s weekly luxury budget task. Captain Harish asks all the housemates to open their boxes.

The contestants with gold coins form a team and the contestants with silver coins constitute the other team. The teams are then instructed to chose their team leaders within the next two minutes. Harish announces that Shine Shetty would lead the gold team while Kishen would head the silver team. It will be interesting to know what task is in store for the housemates in tomorrow’s episode.