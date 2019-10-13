    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Final Contestants List: Here Are The Celebs Who’ll Be Seen In Glasshouse

      Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 is only a few hours away from making its grand television premiere, today at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. This season, the makers have decided to follow a celebrity only format, creating immense buzz for their choice of prominent faces. Although several names have been circulating on the internet for a while now, the viewers will be introduced to all the contestants only upon the show commences. But a few sources close to IBT have revealed that the below set of celebrities are sure to be seen on the show. Here's are the stars you can expect Bigg Boss Kannada season 7.

      According to IBT sources here are the celebrities expected to be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada: Ravi Belagere, Rashmi of Duniya fame, TV actress Sujatha , Kiran Raj of Asatoma Sadgamaya fame, Gurulinga Swamiji from Agadi Akki Mutt in Haveri, popular comedian Kuri Prathap, Bhumika Shetty of Kinnari TV soap fame, multilingual actress Deepika Das, music director Vasuki Vaibhav, actor Pankaj Narayan and VJ Chaitra Vasudevan.

      A few days ago, speculations were reef that a couple of famous Sandalwood actresses would be appearing on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. However, it has been now confirmed that Sharmiela Mandre, Ragini Dwivedi, and even Radha Ramana's lead actress Shweta Ram Prasad aren't contesting.

      This time, fans of Bigg Boss Kannada can watch the premiere of season 7 live at multiplexes. The show has booked a total of six multiplexes across Karnataka. The event will commence today at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. Sudeep will host the new season as well.

      Rumors are strong that the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada will be rewarded with a prize of Rs 50 lakh and will also take home a flat.

      At a recent press meet, Sudeep revealed that season 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada has been his favorite so far. We need to wait and watch if the upcoming season succeeds in impressing the host! Watch the space for more updates on Bigg Boss Kannada season 7.

      Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
