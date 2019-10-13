Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Final Contestants List: Here Are The Celebs Who’ll Be Seen In Glasshouse

Final Contestants List

According to IBT sources here are the celebrities expected to be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada: Ravi Belagere, Rashmi of Duniya fame, TV actress Sujatha , Kiran Raj of Asatoma Sadgamaya fame, Gurulinga Swamiji from Agadi Akki Mutt in Haveri, popular comedian Kuri Prathap, Bhumika Shetty of Kinnari TV soap fame, multilingual actress Deepika Das, music director Vasuki Vaibhav, actor Pankaj Narayan and VJ Chaitra Vasudevan.

These Celebs Will Be Part Of This Season

A few days ago, speculations were reef that a couple of famous Sandalwood actresses would be appearing on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. However, it has been now confirmed that Sharmiela Mandre, Ragini Dwivedi, and even Radha Ramana's lead actress Shweta Ram Prasad aren't contesting.

Live Premiere From Multiplexes

This time, fans of Bigg Boss Kannada can watch the premiere of season 7 live at multiplexes. The show has booked a total of six multiplexes across Karnataka. The event will commence today at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. Sudeep will host the new season as well.

Winner Takes Home Cash & Flat

Rumors are strong that the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada will be rewarded with a prize of Rs 50 lakh and will also take home a flat.

At a recent press meet, Sudeep revealed that season 1 of Bigg Boss Kannada has been his favorite so far. We need to wait and watch if the upcoming season succeeds in impressing the host! Watch the space for more updates on Bigg Boss Kannada season 7.