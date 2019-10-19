Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Loses Another Contestant! Kishen To Exit If Jaundice Aggravates

While announcing the Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada, the makers of the reality show declared that they would follow a celebrity-only format to meet the demands of fans to witness more prominent faces. But it doesn't look like their agenda is serving them any good. It hasn't been even a week since the latest instalment of Bigg Boss Kannada launched, and the show has already experienced the exit of two contestants. Following Ravi Belagere, another contestant Kishen may have to walk out of the show if his jaundice aggravates.

Kishen made his debut in Kannada television with Thakadhimita. He came to be known for his brilliant dancing skills by becoming one of the finalists. However, it has been years since he took up dancing professionally.

Although Kishen was lesser known among the Kannada audience in comparison with other Bigg Boss contestants, he made his presence felt on the show in the past week. Being one of the youngest contestants, Kishen built a good rapport with fellow inmates, which was mainly driven by his innocence.

Also, he wasn't nominated for the first-week elimination, which placed him in a safe spot. Unfortunately, his health condition didn't let him enjoy the privilege for too long. As per the latest reports, Kishen will have to exit Bigg Boss Kannada 7 if the condition deteriorates.

The young dancer rose to popularity when he emerged as the youth winner on Hindi television dancing reality show Dance Deewane and overall second runner-up. He was trained at the reputed Shiamak Davar's academy by the dancing expert himself. He is also the owner of a chain of dance studios in Bengaluru. Kishen also runs a luxury fitness centre.

The first round of eliminations in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is expected to take place tomorrow. We need to wait and watch who among the five nominees will bid adieu to the show.