Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7's New Theme Upsets Viewers; Demand Equal Opportunity For Commoners!

After entertaining viewers for six seasons, Sudeep is gearing up to return to the small screen with Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada. A few days ago, the makers of one of the most-watched reality shows confirmed that the upcoming season will follow a 'celebrity only' theme, unlike the previous years. The decision to eliminate commoners' chance to participate in the show hasn't been received well by fans, although the producers said that the audiences are rather interested in watching their favourite stars in the glasshouse. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7's new theme seems to have upset fans who are demanding equal opportunity for the commoners.

The discussion regarding the same is taking place on Twitter, which has witnessed viewers in large numbers oppose the idea of including only prominent faces on the show. So much so that many have openly voiced their opinion against the channel's bias towards celebrity and non-celebrity contestants.

While a majority of them are simply asking the creators of Bigg Boss Kannada to stick to the previous theme, others are finding it hard to accept the preference given to celebrities. A user through their tweet expressed that there is no point in bringing in famous people and helping them gain more recognition when they can rather help the commoner establish themselves.

Another wrote, "If Bigg Boss Kannada chooses not to include commoners, it will be losing its value as a reality show. This decision could have an adverse effect on its TRP as well. Including commoners will help the show garner more TRP, and that's my personal opinion." - (sic)

The makers of the show, however, do not seem to have budged from their initial idea. The upcoming Kannada reality show, for now, will follow the recently announced theme, despite opposition from the viewers. We need to wait a little longer to see if any changes in the format will be brought in.