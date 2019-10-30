Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Preview: Shine Shetty & Chandan Achar Engage In An Ugly Brawl!

Two weeks ago when Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 first aired on television, it was defined by the contestants' endless laughter and glee. However, as days passed, the inmates couldn't help but display their true behavioural traits, which has caused a lot of commotion in the Bigg Boss house. In the preview of today's episode, we see Shine Shetty and Chandan Achar engage in an ugly brawl. But, the reason will only be revealed once the episode airs tonight. For now, all we know is that the fight ensued from an issue concerning the kitchen.

The glasshouse is currently lit with Deepavali celebrations, which was turned into a Darbar for the latest task. Bigg Boss announced that the winner of the task would be crowned the king of the house. Senior actor Jai Jagadish emerged as the winner by defeating Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav in the task.

As far as controversies are concerned, the inmates have offered a lot to the viewers. In the first week, we saw Chaitra Kottur developing an interest in Shine Shetty, which wasn't appreciated by the fellow contestants.

In the second week, she was targeted by the kitchen in-charge Sujatha for eating an apple without seeking her permission. The issue escalated further when Chandan Achar went on to question Chaitra's decency on camera when she called him out for sharing the apple with her. The situation required host Sudeep to intervene during the weekend episode to draw a conclusion.

Going by the viewers' reaction, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 seems to be plunging into a sink-hole of monotony, similar to the previous seasons. As the controversies alone cannot keep the show going, the makers are under pressure to offer content worth watching on the reality show.