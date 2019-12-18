Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Raju Talikote Opens Up About His Journey In The House

Raju Talikote was one of the most loved contestants to have been a part of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. The senior actor was recently eliminated from the house after a stint of 64 days. Raju recently opened up in an interview with TOI and spoke at length about his journey and experience in the glasshouse.

Raju said, “The rules in the house makes life difficult. I had never thought that I would stay there for more than 60 days. But I am happy that I got to meet loving people like Kuri Prathap and Bhoomi Shetty in the house.”

He went on to add, “For people over 50, it becomes difficult to perform the tasks. I am also diabetic, so my body couldn’t cope well with the pressure. I think even actor Jai Jagadish would have felt the same, as all of us had to survive on meager food. In my 54 years of life, I have never eaten food without having a bath, but the Bigg Boss house changed my regime in just 64 days.”

Speaking about his experience as the caption of the house, Talikote stated, “Being the captain of the house was the most challenging job there. Whoever becomes the captain faces repercussions, mostly in the form of reactions from the co-contestant, who had just lost his or her captaincy.” On being quizzed as to who could lift the trophy this year, Raju took Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav’s names. He believes that all three have the potential to emerge as winners.

He signed off by stating what he missed the most while being locked up in the famous house. “I missed my family the most during my stay in the house. I own a plot in Sindhagi, where I grow pomegranate and jowar. I want to spend some time there now,” he summed up.