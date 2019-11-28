Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Raksha Somashekhar Enters The House As The New Wild Card Contestant

The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has been full of surprises this week. The week began with the entry of a new wild contestant in form of Actress Raksha Somashekher. Bigg Boss welcomes her to the house and everyone soon heads to the living room. Everyone introduces each other.

Bigg Boss has given Raksha and Kishen Bilagali a secret task to pretend as ex-lover for one week. The housemates have already started asking the two of them many questions. In the following task, all contestants were supposed to give one advice and one gift to Raksha in order to make her feel at home. Seeing the attention being showered by the boys to Raksha, all the girls in the house are visibly miffed and slightly jealous. Shine Shetty is seen teasing them and they all gang up in razzing Vasuki Vaibhav for the same.

In other related news, the very next day, Bigg Boss springs another surprise on the housemates. Chaitra Kottoor re-enters the glasshouse. Kottoor was eliminated from the show a few weeks back for having made some controversial statements. The housemates are completely taken aback by her entry. Everyone is seen discussing what a surprise-filled week it’s been in the house.

In the meantime, Raksha and Kishen have been building their story according to the task and executing it in front of the housemates. Surprisingly everyone seems to be buying into their bluff. It will surely be interesting to see how the entry of two new players in the house will be changing the dynamics and equations in the game.