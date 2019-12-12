Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 – Raksha Somashekhar On Her Ouster From The Show

Actress Raksha Somashekhar was recently eliminated in the 8th week of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. In a recent interview with TOI, the actress opened up about her eviction and experience in the glasshouse. She also stated the reason for nomination fellow housemate Chandan Achar for next week’s nominations.

Raksha stated, “I was not seen on the silver screen for six to eight months as I had a leg injury. So, I thought Bigg Boss will give me an opportunity to reconnect with the audience. That’s the reason I decided to accept the offer. Staying in the house was an unusual experience. I felt lonely on most of the days even though there were many contestants in the house.”









She went on to add, “Most of the contestants are from the television industry and I was an unknown face for the viewers. I entered the house only two weeks ago. People who voted me out probably did not know much about me. I never played double games and I was not part of any group either. If given an opportunity, I would definitely like to re-enter the house and live up to the expectations of the viewers. I enjoyed cooking in the house. The moment I entered the house, the inmates asked me what I could cook. The kitchen was the busiest place in the house and I enjoyed spending most of my time there. I learned quite a few things during my brief stay in the house.”

On the subject of Chandan Achar, Raksha explained her reason for nomination him. “He is a very short-tempered guy. He let the team down while doing a task, which affected everybody’s morale. I think he needs to mend his ways,” she said.

Raksha was the second wild-card contestant to have entered Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. The Sandalwood actress’s journey in the house was rather short-lived as she only managed to survive for 2 weeks in the house.