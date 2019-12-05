Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - RJ Prithvi Opens Up About His Experience In The House

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      RJ Prithvi is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. Prithvi had entered the house as the first wild card entry post-Ravi Belagere quit the show. The famous RJ was successful in completing four weeks in the glasshouse.

      In a recent interview with TOI, Prithvi opened up about his experience in the house. He said, “I participated because I was curious about life on the show, so I went in with an open mind. But after about three weeks, I began slacking as far as the tasks were concerned, because I was kind of detached from the other inmates, which might be the reason I got evicted. What I have assessed is that people who are open about expressing their emotions stay in the house longer.”

      He went on to add, “I was in the house like how I am in real life. I am not one who unnecessarily engages in conversation. If I have some level of comfort with a person, I get along easily with them. I enjoyed talking to Vasuki Vaibhav, who is serious about his music and career. He is playing the show in the right spirit and could win this time. But Shine Shetty and Kuri Prathap are also probables, as they have been playing games in their own style.”

      Just before leaving the house, Prithvi was supposed to nominate a housemate and he chose Chaitra Kottoor. Elaborating about his decision, Prithvi stated “Chaitra doesn’t hold any value to the house despite getting evicted and re-entering the house. I don’t think her behavior is not normal, most of the time she is in her own world, randomly dancing and singing for no reason, so I nominated her."

      He concluded by stating that he has a number of pleasant memories from the house. But his favourite memory, he said was being voted as the best performer of the week unanimously by all the contestants.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
