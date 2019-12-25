Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Shine Shetty And Team Win Day One Of The Luxury Budget Task

Day 72 in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 marks the beginning of the weekly luxury budget task named Minchina Ota. The task is divided into many phases. Each team will be awarded a key on winning a task, and in the end, the team with most keys in possession would be declared as the winners of the task. The house is divided between two teams lead by Shine Shetty and Kishan Bilagali named Panja Factory and Putani Pantaru respectively. Captain of the house, Harish Raj is seen enacting a character named Govindappa.

In the activity area, Bigg Boss has constructed a truck. Both team members are seen dressed as Bigg Boss transport company workers. The phase one of the task is announced by Bigg Boss. Each team is supposed to collect a maximum number of coconuts, peel them and then fill them into a rug sack. The captain of the house would then supervise the quality and quantity of the submitted bags of coconuts and declare the winning team to Bigg Boss.

Both teams hustle to acquire the coconuts being sent by Bigg Boss at regular intervals on a net. Chandan receives a warning from Bigg Boss for pulling the net. Priyanka is seen accusing Vasuki Vaibhav of snatching coconuts; the teams break into arguments. Vasuki in return accuses Chandana of damaging his mic. Meanwhile, Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika Das rush to the storeroom for task-related items sent by Bigg Boss.

Later, Chandana gets injured during a tussle for coconuts followed by Kishen. The captain is seen advising everyone to be careful. Soon both the teams deposit their bags of coconuts. Captain Harish examines the delivered goods and announces that Shine’s team has deposited 100 coconuts while Kishen’s team had 95 of them. Shine Shetty and team win the task of a slim. They are seen celebrating on having achieved the first key of the game.

Towards evening, Bigg Boss organizes a fun-filled Mela in the activity area for the housemates. The contestants can collect money by playing and winning the various fare games and invest the same on the stall food. There is coconut water, sugarcane juice, cotton candy, popcorn, ice cream, paani puri and more. Everyone’s been instructed to stay away from talking to the clowns sent in the house.

As the housemates have a fun-filled time at the carnival, little do they know that one of the clowns is a familiar face in disguise. It will be interesting to see if the housemates are successful in recognizing the disguised guest. Could that special clown be Kiccha Sudeep himself? The big reveal is scheduled to take place in the next episode.