Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: Sudeep Advises Housemates To Let Go Of Grudges

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 with Sudeep was packed with fun and entertainment. Host Sudeep was seen asking housemates about the week that went by. He is seen given them valuable feedback about their individual performance and how it is coming across to the audiences.

The one thing Sudeep points out to all the contestants is how they hold on to grudges forever. He said that almost everyone does lip service of apologizing and how it doesn’t come across as a display of mature behavior. He advises them to speak up on the spot, fight it out and get it out of their system. Instead, most contestants are see dragging issues and acting out during tasks.

He reminds them that there is a very thin between being mature and coming across as fake. He asks each one of them to introspect their behavior and tweak their individual weaknesses as it would come very handy going forward. He also specifically names Shine Shetty, Deepika Das and Kishen Bilagali of carrying around a bit stock of unresolved issues and grudges. He also advises Bhoomi Shetty to clear her difference and be open to having a dialogue with her housemates. Everyone in the glasshouse seems to get Sudeep’s message and promise to implement it going forward.

Later, in the episode, Sudeep is seen awarding Kicchana Chappale to last week’s captain Vasuki Vaibhav for his outstanding efforts in conducting the task whilst motivating the teams. Host Sudeep then announces that Kuri Prathap, Deepika, Kishen, and Chandana have been saved from this week’s elimination.

This leaves three contestants, Harish Raj, Chaitra Kottoor and Chandan in the bottom. It will be interesting to see who would be eliminated this week from the house. The results will be announced in tonight’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 – Super Sunday with Sudeepa.