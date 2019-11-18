    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday With Sudeep – Veteran Actor Jai Jagadeesh Gets Eliminated

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday With Sudeep was fun of surprises for the contestants and audiences alike. Veteran actor, director, and producer, Jai Jagadeesh was eliminated from the show in the 5th week. The beloved actor bid farewell to the glasshouse as Raju Talikote and Sujata were left in tears.

      In yesterday’s episode, Sudeep had announced 6 names who were safe from this week’s elimination. The mandate was down to remaining five contestants – Harish Raj, RJ Prithvi, Jai Jagadeesh, Raju Talikote and Sujata. The housemates were seen discussing the vote share the contestants had got.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      In today's episode, Sudeep asked each one of them to name one 'cake’ and one fake person in the house. The popular mandate was Raju Talikote while fake person tag was shared by Kishen Bilagali and Kuri Prathap. The popular host asked a number of questions where the contestants were supposed to answer with a placard with either yes or no. He even confronted Priyanka as she was angry an entire episode this week as she received a few dislikes as the least deserving contestants. The Voot audience question was directed towards Priyanka as well.

      The other highlight of the episode was the Sudeep had bought a chocolate sweet he prepared himself for the contestants. Everyone was seen enjoying it and thank Sudeep Sir for the same. Towards the end of the episode, the elimination race had come down between good friends Sujata and Jai Jagadeesh. Eventually, the yesteryear actor was eliminated for having garnered the least votes.

      Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 0:36 [IST]
