      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday With Sudeepa - It’s A No Elimination Week On The Show

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday With Sudeepa was packed with a ton of fun and entertainment. There were three contestants in the bottom namely Harish Raj, Chaitra Kottoor and Chandan Achar respectively. Host Sudeep is seen asking everyone who could be safe and who would be eliminated. Most housemates are seen taking Chanchan’s name for eviction.

      Soon Sudeep announces that Chandan is the first one to be saved from ouster. He then announces that after 10 weeks and 71 days, Harish Raj is being eliminated from the house. Harish is seen bidding farewell to the housemates. He apologizes to everyone and wishes them well for the game. The contestants take a few pictures with the evicted member. Bigg Boss then asks Harish to directly nominate one housemate for next week’s nominations and he is seen taking Chandana’s name. Harish exits the house from the main door.

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7

      Later, Vasuki is seen requesting Bigg Boss for some extra ration. After sometime, Bigg Boss announces Vasuki to visit the storeroom. The housemates are surprised to see the evicted Harish lying on the storeroom floor. Sudeep returns to address the confusion and announces that there won’t be any eviction on the show this week.

      However, he does state that the voting lines were open and the two contestants with the highest votes would receive immunity from next week’s eviction. Sudeep announces that Kuri Prathap and Deepika Das are the lucky ones to receive immunity. The host states that every season, there happens to be one no eviction week on the show and the 10th week happens to be the one on season 7. He makes it very clear to all the glasshouse inhabitants that this won’t be happening again. Kiccha also states that Chandana’s direct nomination by Harish has also been canceled.

      He wishes the housemates all the very best for the coming week and bids farewell. It will be interesting to see what would unfold in the house as the show enters its final few weeks.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 23:35 [IST]
