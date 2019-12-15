Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday With Sudeepa – Raju Talikote Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday With Sudeepa was packed with entertainment and drama in equal measure. Host Sudeep announces that Raju Talikote, Chandan Achar and Chaitra Kottoor are in the bottom three and one of them would be evicted from the house.

Sudeep states that the difference of votes between the bottom two contestants was minuscule. He then announces that Raju Talikote has been evicted from the house. The entire house breaks down into tears. Raju is seen pleading with the housemates to bid him a happy farewell but to no anvil.

Harish Raj hugs and starts crying. Bhoomi Shetty is in complete shock and inconsolable. Priyanka hugs Raju and is bawling whilst Kuri Prathap is seen breaking down as well. The housemates are forced to send beloved Raju outside but take a group selfie before his departure. Bigg Boss then asks Raju to nominate one contestant for next week's elimination and Raju takes Kuri’s name for the same.

A visibly upset Chaitra is seen blaming herself for his exit. The entire house is engulfed in sadness where most contestants are seen consoling one another. Sudeep welcomes Raju on stage. His family is present in the audience to welcome him. Raju is seen getting emotional as he is missing his dear friend Kuri. Host Sudeep hugs and consoles the senior artist.

Sudeep asks him a few questions related to the house and the contestants. Sudeep asks his opinion about who might get evicted next week and Raju takes Harish’s name. On being asked as to who would make it to the finale, Raju names Vasuki Vaibhav, Deepika Das and Kuri Prathap respectively. On being reminded by Sudeep that there are five contestants in the finale, Raju adds Bhoomi and Priyanka’s name.

The episode ends with Sudeep sharing Raju’s 9-week long journey video in the house. He wishes Raju all the very best for the future.

