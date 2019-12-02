Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Super Sunday With Sudeepa – RJ Prithvi Gets Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 - Super Sunday with Sudeep's episode was packed with loads of fun and fervor. The Sunday special began with host Sudeep sharing a video of the 50-day journey of the contestants. The housemates were moved on looking back at their whirlwind journey in the house. This is followed by Sudeep asking a bunch of questions to the housemates.

The contestants are seen thanking Sudeep for the cake he made and sent over for them. Sudeep is seen pulling Chaitra Kottoor and Harish Raj’s leg along with helping Priyanka and Bhoomi Shetty to resolve their differences. Vasuki Vaibhav performs the song he composed over the week at Sudeep’s insistence.

Post Bhoomi getting saved, Raju Talikote and RJ Prithvi were in the bottom two. The housemates were then asked to name two contestants who should have been in the bottom two. Most housemates ended up naming Chaitra Kottoor and Chandan Achar. Sudeep then announced that RJ Prithvi was eliminated from the house. He did add that everyone got a lot of votes with the eliminated Prithvi himself garnering more than 1 Lakh plus votes.

Raksha Somashekhar and Priyanka break down at the news of Prithvi’s elimination and are inconsolable. Prithvi bids farewell to everyone and wishes them well. Bigg Boss then asks Prithvi to directly nominate one contestant for next week’s elimination. He takes Chaitra’s name.

Sudeep welcomes RJ Prithvi on stage. Prithvi is happy to see his family in the audience. Sudeep asks him about his journey in the house. He said he was moved by all the love and warmth that came his way. He went on to add that he learned how to cook and do household chores in the glasshouse and thanked Bigg Boss for the experience. Prithvi stated that he was most attached to Vasuki and the two had a great time. He also added that Priyanka had got too attached to him in the last few days while he had also started enjoying Raksha’s company.

The episode ended with Sudeep wishing all the best for the future and sharing a video of his journey in the house. It will surely be interesting to see who gets nominated on Bigg Boss tomorrow.