Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 – Sujatha Akshaya Evicted From The Show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 – Super Sunday With Sudeepa concluded with this week’s elimination. Television actress Sujatha Akshaya was evicted from the show in the sixth week. The outspoken actress completed 42 days in the glasshouse.

Looking back on her Bigg Boss journey, the actress got emotional. She confessed that she was going to miss Kuri Prathap’s jokes, the kitchen area and the time she spent with Raju Talikote. Host Sudeep asked her to name the top three strongest contestants in the house in her opinion. She stated Shine Shetty, Deepika Das and Vasuki Vaibhav’s names. On being quizzed as to who never win the show and who could be eliminated next week, she took Kishen Bilagali and Raju Talikote’s names respectively.

She believes that Raju is homesick and since there are more physically strenuous tasks in the near future, he wouldn’t be able to do them due to the age factor. Superstar Sudeep finally asked her about that one thing the Bigg Boss house has taught her. Sujatha said she believed that she could never get her temper in control. But the journey in the house has helped her in controlling her anger.

She bid the show farewell by expressing her wish to be a part of host Sudeep’s movie. Sujatha also confessed that she loves his culinary skills and would like to be invited for it. Finally, she thanked Colors channel and expressed her gratitude for the amazing journey and the opportunity to share a podium with Sudeep. The actress was received by her husband and family.