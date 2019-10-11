Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 To Offer Beer In 'Luxury Budget'? Sudeep Enraged By The Question!

Here's Why Sudeep Is Ticked Off

Ever since the channel announced Bigg Boss Kannada's latest season, fans of the reality show across the region and the world have spammed social media with endless questions. Even the host wasn't spared, who in the latest promo, looks ticked off.

What About Beer For The Contestants?

The promo shows Sudeep sitting in a restaurant when a waiter approaches him. The latter asks the host why Bigg Boss doesn't offer beer in the luxury budget for the contestants. At this, an already pissed Sudeep loses his temper as he stares at him angrily.

It's Only A Sketch!

Before you jump to conclusions, let us tell you that the above scenario is only a sketch. While it doesn't tell us whether alcoholic beverages will be served in the glasshouse, it comically represents the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Premieres On October 13

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 will premiere on October 13 at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. The show will air at 9 pm every day. As per the reports, this season will comprise 15 contestants, following a celebrity-only format.

The official list of contestants is yet to be announced.