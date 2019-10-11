Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 To Offer Beer In 'Luxury Budget'? Sudeep Enraged By The Question!
The countdown to the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has begun and the viewers are waiting in anticipation. The makers, for a while now, have been teasing the audiences with promos featuring host Sudeep. This reality show has controversy written all over it and from what the latest promo showcases, it seems like we are in for another season of pure entertainment. Will Bigg Boss Kannada notch up the showbiz game by offering beer in the 'luxury budget' this season? Well, Sudeep was enraged by the question. Read further to know more!
Here's Why Sudeep Is Ticked Off
Ever since the channel announced Bigg Boss Kannada's latest season, fans of the reality show across the region and the world have spammed social media with endless questions. Even the host wasn't spared, who in the latest promo, looks ticked off.
What About Beer For The Contestants?
The promo shows Sudeep sitting in a restaurant when a waiter approaches him. The latter asks the host why Bigg Boss doesn't offer beer in the luxury budget for the contestants. At this, an already pissed Sudeep loses his temper as he stares at him angrily.
It's Only A Sketch!
Before you jump to conclusions, let us tell you that the above scenario is only a sketch. While it doesn't tell us whether alcoholic beverages will be served in the glasshouse, it comically represents the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Kannada.
Premieres On October 13
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 will premiere on October 13 at 6 pm on Colors Kannada. The show will air at 9 pm every day. As per the reports, this season will comprise 15 contestants, following a celebrity-only format.
The official list of contestants is yet to be announced.