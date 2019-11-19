Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Update - Shine Shetty Is The New Captain Of The House

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has now entered its sixth week. The episode begins with the nomination process as Bigg Boss surprises the housemates by conducting it at night. Since Sujata was already nominated, the contestants had to take two other names. Chandan Achar receives the seven votes while Kishen Bilagali and Deepika Das receive four votes each and get nominated for the week.

The days begins with Priyanka, Raju Talikote and Kuri Prathap indulging in some banter. Bigg Boss soon begins the weekly task to appoint the new captain of the house. Shine Shetty is declared the winner and the new captain. He is then instructed by Bigg Boss to nominate one contestant for eviction. He chooses Kuri Prathap. Shine also receives a sweet message from his mom wishing him all the best for the game and captaincy.

Post lunch, Bigg Boss organizes a fun game for the housemates named 'Chakravyuha’. Captain Shine will have to spin a wheel placed in the garden area with all the contestant's names on it. The contestant's name on which the arrow lands will have to perform a fun task decided by the other housemates. Chandana Ananthakrishna is asked to act as a drunkard while Deepika is instructed by everyone to do a sexy teacher act. Kishen, however gets carried away and jumps in the pool with Deepika with her mic. Priyanka does a possessed act while RJ Prithvi gets pregnant and Harish Raj portrays an elderly grandmother. Kuri Prathap is asked to flex his 'family pack’ and Vasuki Vaibhav performs an item number in drag. Everyone has a good time and are seen in high spirits.

Bigg Boss later announces punishment for Kishen for damaging a mic. The sugar in the house is taken away and is asked to be surrendered in the storeroom. Kishen is later seen sobbing as the entire house is being punished for his mistake. The housemates console him and say that they will be fine without any sugar for a few days.

Towards the evening, Bigg Boss organizes another event in the form of Bigg Boss Awards. The jury consists of captain Shine, Vasuki and Raju Talikote. Chandan receives 'jungle main single sher’ award while Priyanka is bestowed with 'Ramba beda Jamba’ award. Everyone is entertained and receive a trophy for their unique individual quirks.

The day went by pretty smoothly with the housemates having some much need lightness and fun. But it will be interesting to see with the calm will stay intact for long as the luxury budget task for the week will commence tomorrow.