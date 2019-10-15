Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Voting: Here's How You Can Vote For Your Favourite Contestants!
The Kannada entertainment industry is abuzz with Sudeep's Bigg Boss, which kick-started two days ago. The seventh season opened to a good response, receiving immense appreciation from the viewers for offering them a different format and new themes to seek entertainment from. In what came as a shock to fans, one of the 18 celebrity contestants and renowned journalist Ravi Belagere chose to walk out of the house owing to his ill-health. However, day 1's task saw all the contestants participate with a lot of enthusiasm. Unfortunately, six of them ended up in eliminations, when they picked the 'nominated' cards from the box following Bigg Boss' instructions.
But, here's your chance to save your favourite contestant from getting evicted from the show. Below are the steps you need to follow to vote for the inmate, who you feel deserves to stay in the glasshouse.
Voot
Online streaming app Voot has bought the rights for Bigg Boss Kannada. Not only can you catch up on all the latest updates but also vote for your favourite contestant through the same platform.
You can simply register and create an account on Voot, go to Bigg Boss Kannada section and directly vote for your favourite contestant by clicking on their profile.
Missed Call
For those who haven't registered on Voot, you needn't have to worry as Bigg Boss Kannada offers a few more ways to vote for the contestants.
Missed call or offline voting in another conventional and easy method. You can vote for your favourite contestant by dialling the unique number assigned to them.
SMS
To vote through SMS, you need to type the unique code given to the respective contestant and send a text message to 56882.
However, Bigg Boss Kannada is yet to open the voting lines for Season 7.
6 Nominations On Day 1
On day 1 itself, six contestants were directly nominated for eliminations - Chaitra Kottur, Chaitra Vasudevan, Gurulinga Swamy, Prathap, Raju Talikote and, Ravi Belagere.