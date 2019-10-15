Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Wins Big With New Theme & First Task! Viewers React On Twitter
Kannada television's most-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss was launched on October 13, 2019. Through interesting promos and a new format, the makers of the show managed to keep the attention of the audiences intact from the start. Season 7 will see the celebrity contestants compete against one another for the grand prize and the winner's trophy. Although fans seemed quite skeptical about the new format when it was initially announced, the first episode has impressed them, going by their reactions on Twitter. From the grocery collecting task to "lots of fire" between the contestants, here are a few comments Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has garnered.
@KPHarshavardhan
"#ColorsKannada #BiggBossKannada7 Will have more mutes this time .. Belagere is there without any filter. Swamiji with filter. Lots of fire this time." - (sic)
@Belli_Gubbachhi
#RaviBelagere's perspective.While all sorts of discussions had been done regarding what reasons are legitimate to nominate a candidate, he stands out by giving 'irrelevant' tag." - (sic)
@Namrata_S_Bhat
"This time contestants are interesting. Hope biggboss gives interesting tasks also . Please give interesting tasks. Don't give speech tasks and all." - (sic)
@RuthvikBhargav
"Thumba seasons aadmele olle olle interesting contestants entering #BiggBossKannada7.Kuri, Belegere sir, Chandan achar..Hope kuri won't be a flop like Srujan in season 2..#BiggBossKannadaSeason7" - (sic)
@BiggBossAddict
"#BiggBossKannada7 #BBK7. This task for groceries is new and nice too.I have never seen in any language. Who ever has designed this. This is also new concept . Those who became captain they will get a voice message from home" - (sic)