Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7: All The Highlights Of The Grand Premiere You Ought To Know!

The seventh season of one of the most-watched Kannada reality shows, Bigg Boss Kannada kick-started yesterday. Like always, the makers have left no stone unturned in making the current season as quirky and special as the previous ones. Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada is going to follow a new theme consisting only of celebrities, and the viewers aren't able to contain their excitement. The grand premiere which took place yesterday, introduced 18 contestants, with special performances. There were also several other moments that defined the opening of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7. Here are all the highlights of the grand premiere!

Sudeep enters the house, singing a popular song from Mukunda Murari. His suave screen presence is a feast for fans. After exiting the house, 'Deepanna' takes centre stage with a song from Pailwaan playing in the background.

Glimpse Into The BB House

Besides watching the participants compete against one another for the grand trophy, viewers have also expressed immense interest in the Bigg Boss house, which is specially customised for the contestants. Sudeep takes the audiences on a tour through the house.

Sudeep Introduces The Contestants

The host Sudeep introduced all the 18 celebrity contestants including prominent faces from across various fields of interest; it looks like this season of Bigg Boss Kannada has a lot to offer. Sudeep gave each contestant a present to bring with them to the glasshouse.

Special Performances

Celebrity performances was one of the main highlights of the grand premiere. Between the introduction of the contestants, the viewers were also entertained with dance and music performances.

A Few Emotional Moments

As always, the contestants got a tad emotional while bidding goodbye to their respective families. A few of them teared up while conversing with Sudeep, as they opened up about their personal lives.

This season of Bigg Boss Kannada seems to have all that the viewers were expecting from their favourite reality show! What was your favourite moment from the grand premiere? Let us know in the comments below!