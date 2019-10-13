    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigg Boss Season Kannada Season 7; Catch All The Live Updates Here!

      The seventh season of one of the most-watched the Kannada reality shows, Bigg Boss Kannada kick-started today. Like always, the makers have left no stone unturned in making the current season as quirky and special as the previous. Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada is going to follow a new theme consisting only of celebrities, and the viewers aren't able to contain their excitement. We have learned through sources that some of the most prominent faces of the Kannada entertainment world are appearing on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Here, we bring to you all the live updates of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7, which premiered today on Colors Kannnada. Watch the space for all the latest updates.

      Bigg Boss Season Kannada Season 7 Live Updates

      Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 19:22 [IST]
