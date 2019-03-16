Billa Ranga Basha: Which Actress Will Be Playing The Female Lead Opposite Sudeep?

Anup Bhandari's Billa Raga Basha has managed to lure a lot of attention. The Sudeep starrer is reportedly being made with a huge budget. Prior to the budget revelation, the film made headlines for its trailer. In the recent developments, we have learned that Billa Ranga Basha has a twist with respect to casting the female lead opposite Sudeep! Are you trying to guess who it would be? Read further to know more.

Firstly, going by the title, it looks like Sudeep will be donning three roles or will put up a triple act. Amidst this, the question of who will be playing the female lead has been haunting the viewers. Also, we need to wait for the makers to confirm if the film will consist of one or three heroines.

When the director Anup Bhandari was asked about this he said, "The script work has been completed as of now. I have completed finalizing the characters. Ut, we are yet to decide who might be playing the female lead. Presently, there is no one on our minds."

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, a few sources have revealed that the film is made on a total budget of Rs 75 crore. That indeed is the biggest budget used on any Kannada film so far.

MOST READ : Sudeep's Challenge For Pailwan's Director Goes Viral; 'Don't Waste Your Life Trying To Prove A Point

Anup told in an interview, "This is a project that has all of us charged up. We are currently working on the pre-production work, where we have begun work on the script and other details. We soon will set up an office to commence more work on the film. We plan to begin production some time in 2019, once Sudeep has finished all his current commitments."