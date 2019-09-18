Birthday Boy Upendra Surprises Fans With A Different Gift; Real Star Showered With Wishes!

Kannada actor Upendra turns a year older today. The man who re-defined the Kannada film industry with his offbeat concepts, is celebrating his 52nd birthday. A few days ago, he requested his fans to refrain from investing in cakes, flowers and gifts, and instead give him plants as a birthday present. Keeping true to his words, fans visited his residence in large numbers to wish their favourite star on this special day. Upendra, as well, surprised his fans with a rather different gift!

The actor launched the teaser and poster of his upcoming film, Home Minister, as a gift to his fans on the occasion of his birthday today. Increasing the happiness of his fans by manifolds, Upendra even revealed his first look in Buddhivantha 2, a sequel to his blockbuster from 2008, Buddhivanta.

He was also seen celebrating the day with his fans who visited him at his residence. The actor cut a cake brought by fans and even shared the frame for a selfie. Meanwhile, his Twitter handle is flooded with wishes and blessings! Here are a few tweets from his fans.

@iamfanofvijay

"Wishing The Legend 😎 Kannada Supper Star...."Real Star " @nimmaupendra..AnnA 😍 A very Happy Birthday..... from #vijaydevarakondaFans. #HappyBirthdayUpendra #Upendra" - (sic)

@Mohan_KumarB

"ಹುಟ್ಟುಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು @nimmaupendra Sir!!Many happy returns to the Man with lot of creative thoughts, think ahead of current, Society visoner, Prajakeeya founder, Real star Mr. #UPENDRA. God bless you!!" - (sic)

@Harshal2565

"Happy Birthday #upendra sir.Wish you to long lives.God bless you sir.Once again Happy Birthday sir." - (sic)

@cmsharu

"Happy birthday to the ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɹoʇɔǝɹıp, ǝʌıʇɐǝɹɔ snıuǝƃ, 'uoıʇɐɹıdsuı 'ɹoʇɐʌıʇoɯ 'uǝzıʇıɔ ǝlqısuodsǝɹ 'ʇoıɹʇɐd 'ɹoʇɔɐ qɹǝdns and A beautiful human being @nimmaupendra..Let your (our) dream society (Prajaakeeya) come true. Eagerly want to live there. #Uppi #Upendra #Prajaakeeya" - (sic)