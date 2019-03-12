THIS Bollywood Actor To Play A Prominent Role In Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvaratna!

Gone are the days when actors restricted themselves to one film industry. A few days ago, Rocking Star Yash during a press conference revealed that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play a pivotal role in KGF Chapter 2. And, KGF went on to earn crores together through its Hindi version. According to the latest reports, yet another Bollywood star has been approached for Puneeth Rajkumar's next film. It has been said that Boman Irani would be playing a prominent role in Yuvaratna!

If things go according to the plan, the senior Bollywood actor would be making his Sandalwood debut. Doesn't that sound exciting? This news has gotten the fans excited, as Appu's forthcoming film is only getting bigger by the day and is making headlines for the same. A few days ago, the makers revealed that Syyeshaa Saigal would be playing the female lead opposite Power Star. This new pairing is sure going to come across as a fresh breath of air for the Sandalwood audience.

In this college-centric film, Puneeth will be donning a teenager's character. Meanwhile, actor Aru Gowda will be seen playing the antagonist, who is a member of a notorious college gang. It has been said that the actor will be filming several scenes with Puneeth Rajkumar. The first schedule of the shoot is already completed. After Nata Sarvabhouma, Yuvratna is expected to be Puneeth's next blockbuster in 2019!