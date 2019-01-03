 »   »   »  BREAKING NEWS! IT Raids Sandalwood Stars Yash, Shivarajkumar,Puneeth, Sudeep & Others!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- UP: Bulandshahr Main Suspect Yogesh Raj Arrested By Police
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Live Updates From Day 1
- New Car Launches In India In January 2019 — Here Is The List Of Upcoming Cars This Month!
- Flipkart Honor Days Jan 3rd to 5th: Avail Discounts On Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7S And More
- Best Shares For Long Term Investment
- Ranbir Is A Very Important Part Of Alia's Life!
- Here's Why You Will Love Your Stay At Honnemardu
- List Of Amavasya Dates 2019
In a shocking raid by IT department today morning, several Sandalwood stars inluding Yash, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, KFG producer Vijay Kirgandur and others have been subjeced to intereogation. The raid took place only a while ago, leaving the fans in a major shock. Pictures of the IT officials at the rersidence of these actors are making rounds on the internet. Several news portals are reporting that the accumulation of black money within sandalwood to be the reason for the shocking raid.
Comments
Read more about: sudeep yash puneeth kgf shivarajkumar
Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019