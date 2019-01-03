 »   »   »  BREAKING NEWS! IT Raids Sandalwood Stars Yash, Shivarajkumar,Puneeth, Sudeep & Others!

In a shocking raid by IT department today morning, several Sandalwood stars inluding Yash, Sudeep, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, KFG producer Vijay Kirgandur and others have been subjeced to intereogation. The raid took place only a while ago, leaving the fans in a major shock. Pictures of the IT officials at the rersidence of these actors are making rounds on the internet. Several news portals are reporting that the accumulation of black money within sandalwood to be the reason for the shocking raid.