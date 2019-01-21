BREAKING! Shivakumara Swamiji Passes Away; UNSEEN Pics Of Kannada Actors With Nadedaduva Devaru

Jaggesh TookThis From Swamiji

Remembering the great man, Jaggesh said, " I was once sitting with my wife and Swamiji. While talking I told him in need something from you and you can't say no. He then offered his footwear to me. I loved him so much that I have placed his footwear in my puja room and worship it everyday"

Yash

In the above throwback picture, KGF star Yash is seen having a conversation with Swamij.

Upon hearing about his ill health, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy canceled all his appointments and came to Swamiji's mutt in Tumkur.

Rashmika Mandanna

The South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna had also visited Swamiji at his Ashram once. Rom this picture alone we can understand what a great human being he was and how he was worshipped by people from different generations.

Doddanna

Senior actor Doddanna was a huge devotee of Shivakumara Swamiji. At multiple occasions he was spotted meeting with him and paying his respects. His ashram in Tumkur exhibits his principles of service and simplicity.

His Blessing Was A Must

Several celebrities waited to seek his blessings before starting a new project. He has also been honored with a huge number of awards during his lifetime. In the above picture, late actor Ambarish, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and others are seen standing by his side.

Shivanna Was His Devotee Too

Seems like Hatrick Hero Shivarajkumar was in the middle of a shoot when he came to see Swamiji.

Also, his the students studying in schools and colleges are provided with free food and education. They use tons of groceries on daily basis to feed about 8,500 students.