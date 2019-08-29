Case Filed Against KGF Chapter 2 For Environmental Damage; Shooting Stopped Following Court Order

KGF Chapter 2's filming, which was taking place at the Cyanide Hills, has come to a halt following an interim order issued by the JMFC court in Kolar Gold Fields. According to the latest reports, a case against the KGF team has been filed by a local resident Srinivasa, who has alleged that the grand sets erected for the shoot have caused immense damage to the environment. The filming in Cyanide Hills had only begun earlier this month.

No other updates on the issue are available yet, and neither has anybody from the KGF team commented on the same. This is the first legal issue that the blockbuster film is facing since its inception.

Meanwhile, a few reports suggest that the release of KGF Chapter 2 has been preponed by eight months. The period-action film, which was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2020, might witness an early release and be out in April 2020.

Reportedly, parts of the sequel were shot during the filming of the first instalment. Since this has bought time for the makers, the post-production work for Chapter 2 is expected to be completed sooner.

The team has maintained a lot of secrecy surrounding the making of Chapter 2. Though it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt would play the role of the famous antagonist Adheera, no other details regarding his work in the movie have been revealed.

A few weeks ago, through various sources, we learned that Sanjay Dutt was in Mysuru, shooting for KGF Chapter 2 at the Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. It was also said that Prashanth Neel's team had arranged for tight security, as the Bollywood actor's presence in the city could attract a lot of attention, affecting filming.