    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Kannada 7 To Premiere Live At Multiplexes! Episode Runtime Increased To 1.5 Hours

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 is here and the viewers can't contain their excitement. Consisting only celebrity contestants, the latest season has set high expectations among fans. The grand premiere will be held on October 13 at 6 pm, and this time, even the non-television owners can watch the show. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 premiere will be screened across six multiplexes, where you can watch the opening ceremony live! It has also been revealed that the runtime of each episode has been extended to one-and-a-half hours. Below are more details.

      BB Kannada 7 To Premiere Live At Multiplexes

      BB Kannada 7 To Premiere Live At Multiplexes

      The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 will be screened across six multiplexes. While three screens have been booked in Bangalore, viewers can also watch it at multiplexes in Manipal, Udupi, and Mysore.

      Grand Prize Of Rs 50 Lakh!

      Grand Prize Of Rs 50 Lakh!

      The winner of Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada will be taking home a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh. According to sources, the makers are also planning on gifting a flat to the winner.

      Needless to say, the show will be providing a platform for the contestants to gain immense recognition and help the celebrities establish themselves further in the industry.

      Episode Length Extended To 1.5 Hours

      Episode Length Extended To 1.5 Hours

      Unlike the previous seasons that showcased an-hour-long episodes, the runtime has been increased by half-an-hour in Season 7. The show will air at 9 pm every day and has a special program on Sunday. We need to wait and watch if Sudeep has anything planned for his fans during the weekend episodes.

      Season 1 Is Sudeep's Favourite

      Season 1 Is Sudeep's Favourite

      When asked which among the seasons was Sudeep's favourite, the actor was quick to name the first! He said, "Bigg Boss Kannada season 1 is my favorite so far. I liked all the contestants who I believed were very innocent."

      More BIGG BOSS KANNADA SEASON 7 News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue