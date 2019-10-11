Bigg Boss Kannada 7 To Premiere Live At Multiplexes! Episode Runtime Increased To 1.5 Hours

BB Kannada 7 To Premiere Live At Multiplexes

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 will be screened across six multiplexes. While three screens have been booked in Bangalore, viewers can also watch it at multiplexes in Manipal, Udupi, and Mysore.

Grand Prize Of Rs 50 Lakh!

The winner of Season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada will be taking home a grand prize of Rs 50 lakh. According to sources, the makers are also planning on gifting a flat to the winner.

Needless to say, the show will be providing a platform for the contestants to gain immense recognition and help the celebrities establish themselves further in the industry.

Episode Length Extended To 1.5 Hours

Unlike the previous seasons that showcased an-hour-long episodes, the runtime has been increased by half-an-hour in Season 7. The show will air at 9 pm every day and has a special program on Sunday. We need to wait and watch if Sudeep has anything planned for his fans during the weekend episodes.

Season 1 Is Sudeep's Favourite

When asked which among the seasons was Sudeep's favourite, the actor was quick to name the first! He said, "Bigg Boss Kannada season 1 is my favorite so far. I liked all the contestants who I believed were very innocent."