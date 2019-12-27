Challenging Star Darshan Starrer Roberrt First Look Motion Poster Released On Christmas

Challenging star Darshan surprised his fans by releasing the first look motion poster of his next film Roberrt on Christmas day. The highly anticipated first look of the action entertainer started trending on social media within hours of its release. The makers had previously unveiled the film’s first and second posters on Ramzan and Deepavali respectively.

Speaking about the look, director Tharun said, “Everyone was curious about Darshan’s look presented by us in Roberrt. I always felt that it is nice to celebrate our films on a festival, and I didn’t find a better day than Christmas to reveal Roberrt look.”

D boss Darshan looks stylish and rugged in the first look whilst sporting an uber-cool leather jacket coupled with long messy hair and a bandana. The actor has been presented in a never-seen-before avatar. The poster focusses on the ambiance and theme of the film with Darshan wielding a gun amidst a gritty backdrop.

The eagerly awaited Roberrt has been shot in various locations including Puducherry, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The team recently wrapped up some important portions in its final schedule in Varanasi. Giving an update about the shoot, the director stated, “In the 105-day shooting schedule, we are now left with two song sequences to shoot, which we plan to resume on the New Year. This will be followed by another track, and that will wrap up the film,”

The movie is produced by Umapathy Films whilst the music is composed by Arjun Janya. The cinematography for the project is helmed by Sudhakar S Raj. Roberrt marks the Sandalwood debut of actress Asha Bhat. It also stars Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist and Vinod Prabhakar and Chikanna in pivotal roles. The film is looking at a summer 2020 release.

