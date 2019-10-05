Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Get Engaged On Television! Get Trolled By Fans For 'Staging' The Act

Chandan Proposes To Niveditha

Rapper Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda were invited to perform at the Yuva Dussera program. During their performance, Chandan Shetty got down on his knees and proposed to Niveditha for marriage.

Fans Call It Staged

While a few found the idea of engagement on national television adorable, a majority of them have resorted to trolling the couple for staging the act. They are saying that Niveditha was well aware of Chandan's plan and this was only done to grab a lot of attention.

Chandan Defends Himself

Meanwhile, Chandan told media that he had planned on doing this for a long time. He also said he's extremely happy about his engagement to Niveditha and added that they will be getting married soon.

But, neither he nor Niveditha has announced the official date.

Were The Producers Involved?

The producers of the show stated that they had no clue about Chandan's proposal. They said they are as shocked as the rest of them. One of them said, "When we watched them on Bigg Boss, we knew they were close friends. But, we didn't know they would get married one fine day. We are extremely happy for them."