Chandan Shetty-Niveditha Gowda Get Engaged On Television! Get Trolled By Fans For 'Staging' The Act
Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda have been in the news for a while, owing to their relationship. The duo that met on the reality show, grew closer with time. What brewed as friendship went on to become a full-fledged romantic relationship. Although they spent a lot of time with each other, flaunting their outings and dates on social media, they hadn't confirmed their relationship status. Chandan and Niveditha who were present at the recent Yuva Dussera program, took everyone aback by getting engaged on the stage!
However, fans have to say that the entire act was staged. The newly-engaged couple is getting trolled mercilessly on social media.
Chandan Proposes To Niveditha
Rapper Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda were invited to perform at the Yuva Dussera program. During their performance, Chandan Shetty got down on his knees and proposed to Niveditha for marriage.
Fans Call It Staged
While a few found the idea of engagement on national television adorable, a majority of them have resorted to trolling the couple for staging the act. They are saying that Niveditha was well aware of Chandan's plan and this was only done to grab a lot of attention.
Chandan Defends Himself
Meanwhile, Chandan told media that he had planned on doing this for a long time. He also said he's extremely happy about his engagement to Niveditha and added that they will be getting married soon.
But, neither he nor Niveditha has announced the official date.
Were The Producers Involved?
The producers of the show stated that they had no clue about Chandan's proposal. They said they are as shocked as the rest of them. One of them said, "When we watched them on Bigg Boss, we knew they were close friends. But, we didn't know they would get married one fine day. We are extremely happy for them."