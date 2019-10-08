Chandan Shetty's Romantic Proposal To Niveditha Lands Them In Trouble! Duo Faces Police Complaints

Chandan Says It Wasn't A Proposal

Chandan's proposal to Niveditha went viral in no time, owing to their popularity. When the news spread and unexpected reactions started flowing in, the rapper went on to say that it wasn't a proposal as such, but only an act to make their relationship official before the public eye.

Minister In Charge Of Mysuru Enraged

Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna is irked by Chandan and Niveditha's public display of affection. It isn't their relationship that has agitated him, but the platform they chose to put up the act. Somanna stated, "I have told the police to issue a show-cause notice. We will consider action as per the law. It is wrong to misuse the platform."

3 Private Complaints Against The Couple

As per The Hindu reports, three private complaints have been filed against Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda with the Lakshmipuram police station.

Chandan Apologises

When Chandan realised the mishap his action has caused, he went on to apologise to the government. He said, "This was done purely for entertainment to keep my fans happy. But I had not informed the organisers about this."