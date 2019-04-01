Chetan Reacts To Cylinder Blast On Sets Of His Film Ranam; 'Provide Justice To The Deserved'

On Friday (March 29, 2019), two innocent lives were claimed in an unfortunate cylinder blast that took place on the sets of the film Ranam. Two bystanders, a mother and a 5-year-old daughter lost their lives. The lead actor of the film Chetan took to his social media to express regret over the accident. He wrote, "Devastated that two bystanders (a mother & 5 year-old daughter) were killed during a freak stunt accident that took place while shooting our film Ranam on Friday."

"Since I was not a part of yesterday's shoot, i was unaware of the tragedy &/or its cause when it took place. As soon as i received the unfortunate news, I went to the shooting location in Bagaloor, Devanahalli, and met the aggrieved family members to stand with them during this difficult time," he further added.

Taking about helping the victim's family, the actor wrote, "Subsequently, i worked with Bagaloor authorities to help provide justice to the deserved. We-- #Ranam film team & members of the Kannada Film Industry-- are truly saddened by Friday's proceedings and hope such tragedies never reoccur in Karnataka or anywhere else."

Talking about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Poilce, Seemanth Kumar Singh told Bangalore Mirror, "Case against those responsible for the deaths by not following the procedure will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. After the incident the entire film have escaped from the spot."