Colors Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Once Again Fails To Enter Top 5; TRP Ratings Of Week 43 Out!

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 started on October 13, 2019, amidst huge fanfare. The show, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, enjoys a loyal and dedicated fan base. Most of the previous seasons have been successful and found acceptance among the audiences. It has been three weeks since the seventh season started but, the latest TRP ratings give a surprising picture. The highly-popular reality show has failed to find a place in the top 5 programmes of Week 43 (October 18-25).

The show, aired on Colors Kannada, had its premiere in Week 42 and was expected to top the charts straight away, but the results proved otherwise. Week 43 was also no different as Bigg Boss Kannada 7 failed to enter the top league.

According to the report, it is Vaseline Kutumba Awards 2019, which is topping the TRP charts. The programme, which was aired on Zee Kannada, had 69,79,000 impressions in Week 43. Mangala Gowri Maduve, the serial, which is being aired on Colors Kannada is at the second spot with 57,78,000 impressions. Kamali and Jothe Jotheyali, the serials being telecast on Zee Kannada are at the third and fourth spots, respectively. Meanwhile, the Colors Kannada serial Nammane Yuvarani is at the fifth place as far as Week 43 is considered. In total, Zee Kannada is the channel that topped the TRP rating followed by Colors Kannada.

Coming back to Bigg Boss Kannada 7, the show is all set to complete its fourth week soon. The show started off with as many as 18 contestants and already three contestants have been eliminated. On the other hand, one contestant had to walk out of the show. The stage is set for yet another elimination to happen in the fourth week.

Meanwhile, we have to wait for the TRP ratings of Week 44 to know whether the show has witnessed any spike in the ratings or not.