Colors Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Out Of The TRP Race! Loses To Zee Kannada's Top Shows

Undeniably, Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian television. The Kannada version, hosted by Sudeep, has successfully completed six seasons and the seventh season is currently being aired. The makers decided to introduce a new format consisting only celebrity contestants in order to make the seventh season more interesting than the previous ones. The only agenda besides entertaining the viewers was to garner high TRPs (Television Rating Point). But, Colors Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has bowed out of the race. Sudeep's show has lost to Zee Kannada's top shows.

Although two of Colors' shows have made it to the top 5, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has failed to garner enough impressions to obtain a top slot. Mangala Gowri Maduve is the most-watched Kannada television show with an impression of 5,987.

While Colors' another show Nammane Yuvarani made it to the fifth position with 4,982 impressions, Zee Kannada's top shows have occupied the rest of the slots. Gattimela is the second most-watched television show with an impression of 5,886 followed by Comedy Kiladigalu and Paaru with 5,511 and 5,303 impressions, respectively.

While this report is indicative of the performance of the shows between October 12 and 18, we need to wait and watch if Bigg Boss Kannada 7 will be able to make it to the list when the next set of rankings is out.

The seventh season of one of the most controversial shows commenced on October 13. Although the viewers weren't initially convinced with the new theme, they praised the makers for their creativity in the tasks once the show went on air.

However, the viewers are unhappy with the latest happenings in the glasshouse. The contestants are mocked and trolled on social media for being overdramatic, which is killing the very purpose of a reality show. And, some feel the seventh season is scripted as well, similar to the previous ones.

