Comedy Khiladigalu's Nayana Wedding Pictures Are Out! Winner Shivaraj Snapped With The Newly-wed

Nayana Gets Hitched

Nayana got married to Sharath in Dharmastala, in the presence of family and close friends. They held a small reception in Bangalore later, which was attended by Comedy Kiladigalu winner Shivaraj. Have a look at the picture above.

Nayana's Journey

Nayana, is one such female actress who became a fans' favorite immediately after her appearance on the small screen. Apparently, she gave her auditions for Comedy Khiladigalu on her birthday when her friends asked her to go out with them instead. Her journey as a comedian began that day.

Umashree Of Small Screen

In one of her performances on the show, she acted as the Sandalwood comedy actress Umashree, in which she played the role of a mother-in-law. This went viral within no time and people began referring to her as the Umashree of television.

Enters Sandalwood

After gaining immense recognition on the small screen, Nayana landed offers from the Kannada film industry, too. She was last seen in Nikhil Kumar's Seetharama Kalyana. It has been confirmed that Nayana will be acting in KGF 2.

Nayana Faced A Lot Of Rejections

However, Nayana had a tough start in the industry. She was rejected several times for sporting an unconventional appearance. However, she never let these rejections come in the way of her talent. Today, she is one of the most desired Kannada comedians.