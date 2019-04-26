Comedy Khiladigalu's Nayana Wedding Pictures Are Out! Winner Shivaraj Snapped With The Newly-wed

English
    Kannada television's fame and comedy queen Nayana has entered a new phase of life. The runner up of the reality show Comedy Khiladigalu recently got married to Sharath, an industrialist, who is settled in Bangalore. She is famously known as the Umashree of television and has been making headlines for getting offers for films like KGF. Her wedding was graced by her dear friend and Comedy Kiladigalu winner Shivaraj. Here, we bring to you some of the exclusive pictures from Nayana's wedding, that you ought to see.

    Nayana Gets Hitched

    Nayana got married to Sharath in Dharmastala, in the presence of family and close friends. They held a small reception in Bangalore later, which was attended by Comedy Kiladigalu winner Shivaraj. Have a look at the picture above.

    Nayana's Journey

    Nayana, is one such female actress who became a fans' favorite immediately after her appearance on the small screen. Apparently, she gave her auditions for Comedy Khiladigalu on her birthday when her friends asked her to go out with them instead. Her journey as a comedian began that day.

    Umashree Of Small Screen

    In one of her performances on the show, she acted as the Sandalwood comedy actress Umashree, in which she played the role of a mother-in-law. This went viral within no time and people began referring to her as the Umashree of television.

    Enters Sandalwood

    After gaining immense recognition on the small screen, Nayana landed offers from the Kannada film industry, too. She was last seen in Nikhil Kumar's Seetharama Kalyana. It has been confirmed that Nayana will be acting in KGF 2.

    Nayana Faced A Lot Of Rejections

    However, Nayana had a tough start in the industry. She was rejected several times for sporting an unconventional appearance. However, she never let these rejections come in the way of her talent. Today, she is one of the most desired Kannada comedians.

    Rashmika Mandanna Would Never Marry Against Parents' Will! Reveals Her Father Liked Rakshit Shetty

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 13:52 [IST]
