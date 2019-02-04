Complaint Filed Against Kannada Actress Bhanupriya For Torturing Minor Girls & Child Labour!

This Is What Bhaupriya Says..

Providing a defensive statement Bhanurpriya has said, "I have never ill-treated my maid". Referring to what the mother of the girls has told the police, the actress said that they are all adults over 18 years.

The Girl Was A Thief

"The girl has stolen some of the most expensive stuff from my house. When asked her to bring all that she's taken, she only returned the I Pad, camera and watch."

"False Statement"

She further added, "After stealing stuff at my house, they have now provided a false statement against me. Reportedly, she has even filed a complaint at the police station regarding theft at her house.

She's Not Paid The Girls

Bhanupriya got them saying she would be paying them Rs 10000 per month for their job. However, according to the girls' mother's statement, the actress hasn't paid them in 18 months. The police are further looking into the matter.