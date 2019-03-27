CONFIRMED! Sudeep Will Campaign For Sumalatha Ambareesh On These Days! Are His Fans Upset?

Seems like Sumalatha's effort to carry forward Ambareesh's legacy in politics is receiving immense support from the people within the Kannada Film industry. Until now, Rocking Star Yash, Challenging Star Darshan and Rockline Venkatesh were seen extending their support for Sumalatha. However, everybody wondered if Sudeep would be a part of it, too, considering the close relationship he holds with Ambareesh family. Though, the actor refrained from giving a clear cut answer, it has been now confirmed by First News Kannada that Sudeep will be campaigning for Sumalatha!

Going by the reports, he will be campaigning with Sumalatha on April 10 and 11. He's going to be travelling across Malavalli and a few more regions. Meanwhile, Yash and Darshan will begin campaigning from April 2, 2019. Darshan has even issued a statement, he's only campaigning for Sumalatha, and not contesting, as reports are making rounds saying he and Yash are contesting too.

During the last elections, some of the known faces of Sandalwood, such as Raju Gowda, Sri Murali and Soma Shekar were supported by Sudeep. But, his fans were critical about this decision of the actor's. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, he later issued a statement saying, "Henceforth, I won't be taking part in election campaign."

However, Sudeep's decision to campaign for Sumalatha on the above mentioned days might no go so well with his fans. We need to wait and watch if this has upset them.