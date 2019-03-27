English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    CONFIRMED! Sudeep Will Campaign For Sumalatha Ambareesh On These Days! Are His Fans Upset?

    By
    |

    Seems like Sumalatha's effort to carry forward Ambareesh's legacy in politics is receiving immense support from the people within the Kannada Film industry. Until now, Rocking Star Yash, Challenging Star Darshan and Rockline Venkatesh were seen extending their support for Sumalatha. However, everybody wondered if Sudeep would be a part of it, too, considering the close relationship he holds with Ambareesh family. Though, the actor refrained from giving a clear cut answer, it has been now confirmed by First News Kannada that Sudeep will be campaigning for Sumalatha!

    Its Confirmed That Sudeep Will Campaign For Sumalatha!

    Going by the reports, he will be campaigning with Sumalatha on April 10 and 11. He's going to be travelling across Malavalli and a few more regions. Meanwhile, Yash and Darshan will begin campaigning from April 2, 2019. Darshan has even issued a statement, he's only campaigning for Sumalatha, and not contesting, as reports are making rounds saying he and Yash are contesting too.

    During the last elections, some of the known faces of Sandalwood, such as Raju Gowda, Sri Murali and Soma Shekar were supported by Sudeep. But, his fans were critical about this decision of the actor's. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, he later issued a statement saying, "Henceforth, I won't be taking part in election campaign."

    MOST READ : CRPF Protection Requested For Darshan & Yash; 'Congress Goons Are Abusing Sumalatha Ambareesh

    However, Sudeep's decision to campaign for Sumalatha on the above mentioned days might no go so well with his fans. We need to wait and watch if this has upset them.

    Read more about: sumalatha sudeep darshan
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue