CONFIRMED! Upendra To Return With Sequel To Buddhivantha; But, Here's The Twist!

For quite some time now, Upendra has been busy with politics. He hasn't appeared in films in a while and fans are waiting to watch him on the big screen. According to latest reports, Upendra is all set to return with the sequel to his blockbuster film Buddhivanta. The romantic-drama which released in 2008 was an instant hit among the mass. However, the makers are now juggling between two titles for the film. While some are saying it would be simply called Bhuddhivanta 2, other reports are suggesting that the makers are even considering Pitamah. But, there's a twist.

Upendra's role is what got the most attention in Bhuddivanta. Just when the audience thought it couldn't get better, it has been revealed that in the sequel, the actor will be playing the role of a philosopher and he'll be seen in a double role. DN Maurya is making his directorial debut with this film and apparently has a lot in store for the viewers.

Upendra and music director Gurukiran will be collaborating for the film. Bharat Parashuram is taking care of the cinematography. As of now, actresses Meghana Raj and Sonal have been approached, but they are yet to confirm.

Kurukshetra Trolled For 'Horrible Graphics'; Angry Fans Request Darshan To Not Work With Muniratna!

Meanwhile, Upendra's next film with Rachita Ram, I Love You, is scheduled to release on June 14.