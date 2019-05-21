English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    CONFIRMED! Upendra To Return With Sequel To Buddhivantha; But, Here's The Twist!

    By
    |

    For quite some time now, Upendra has been busy with politics. He hasn't appeared in films in a while and fans are waiting to watch him on the big screen. According to latest reports, Upendra is all set to return with the sequel to his blockbuster film Buddhivanta. The romantic-drama which released in 2008 was an instant hit among the mass. However, the makers are now juggling between two titles for the film. While some are saying it would be simply called Bhuddhivanta 2, other reports are suggesting that the makers are even considering Pitamah. But, there's a twist.

    Upendra To Return With Sequel To Buddhivantha!

    Upendra's role is what got the most attention in Bhuddivanta. Just when the audience thought it couldn't get better, it has been revealed that in the sequel, the actor will be playing the role of a philosopher and he'll be seen in a double role. DN Maurya is making his directorial debut with this film and apparently has a lot in store for the viewers.

    Upendra and music director Gurukiran will be collaborating for the film. Bharat Parashuram is taking care of the cinematography. As of now, actresses Meghana Raj and Sonal have been approached, but they are yet to confirm.

    Kurukshetra Trolled For 'Horrible Graphics'; Angry Fans Request Darshan To Not Work With Muniratna!

    Meanwhile, Upendra's next film with Rachita Ram, I Love You, is scheduled to release on June 14.

    Read more about: upendra buddhivantha
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue