English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    CONFIRMED! Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 Shoot To Start Next Month! Producer Reveals Details

    By
    |

    Yash starrer KGF has successfully completed 50 days. The masterpiece created by Prashanth Neel has broken all the records by becoming the highest grossing film of the Kannada industry. The fans however can't get enough of it and are waiting for its sequel. Amidst all the excitement and anticipation, producer Vijay Kirangandur took to his Twitter to thank the viewers for the film's success. Creative executive producer of Hombale Films, Karthik Gowda confirmed that the shooting for KGF Chapter 2 will start from next month (March, 2019).

    Shoot Starts From Next Month

    Creative producer Karthik Gowda had some good news for the fans on the occasion of the film completing 50 days. He Tweeted, 50th day today. "Thanks to each n every one for this massive massive success. #KGF #chapter2 shoot starts next month. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @bhuvangowda84 @SrinidhiShetty7 @excelmovies @VishalKOfficial @VaaraahiCC @gumediacompany" - (sic)

    Viijay Kiragandur Thanks Fans

    He Tweeted, "#KGF is not only a film for me. I had always dreamt of giving Sandalwood a movie that would crate history. The film has successfully completed 50 days. I would like to thanks the entire team, fans and all the cine lovers #KGF50Days" - (sic)

    To Release In 2020

    Going by the reports, if the schedule works out according to the plan, fans will get to see the sequel of KFG soon. Vijay said the movie is expected to hit the theaters by summer of 2020. But, he hasn't confirmed the same. Seems like we need to wait a tad bit longer until a date is announced.

    What To Expect?

    After killing Garuda, Rocky Bhai has emerged as the most wanted criminal of India. Now, Inayat Khalil wants to take down Rocky to rule the underworld. Therefore, in the Chapter 2 of KGF, Dubai don will be seen playing a crucial role. We need to wait and see who would be taking this role up!

    MOST READ: KGF Completes 50 Days! Yash Starrer Continues To Roar In Theaters Across Karnataka

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 21:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue